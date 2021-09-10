Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.82 EPS

Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.60. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.