Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,573. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

