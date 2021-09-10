Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $1.12-1.18.Vertiv also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

VRT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 18,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

