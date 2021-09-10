Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $4,527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $2,324,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SMART Global by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGH stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,192. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.58 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

