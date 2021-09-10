Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

CLB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,999. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

