Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $3.11 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. 6,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,550. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.