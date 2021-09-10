Knuff & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. 5,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,913. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.