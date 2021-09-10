Knuff & Co LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,116. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.61 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

