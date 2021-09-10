Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

