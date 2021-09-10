Papp L Roy & Associates Invests $243,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $328.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

