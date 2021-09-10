O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 209,040 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

