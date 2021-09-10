Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

