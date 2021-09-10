iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

