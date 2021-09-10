Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $657.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.