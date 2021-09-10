Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,945,739 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.31. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.61 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $275.45.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.