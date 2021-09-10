Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $663.46. 4,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $630.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

