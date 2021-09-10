Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.48. 89,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,156,129. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

