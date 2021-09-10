Security National Trust Co. Sells 779 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

