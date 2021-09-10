SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $31.86

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.86, but opened at $32.90. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 352 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

