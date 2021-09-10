Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.60. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

