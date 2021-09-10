Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.41. Endo International shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 425,288 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Get Endo International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $751.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.