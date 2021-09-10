Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.41. Endo International shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 425,288 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $751.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
