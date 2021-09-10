Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $20.92. Azul shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 10,474 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

