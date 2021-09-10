Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,310,000 after buying an additional 685,783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,932,000 after buying an additional 313,790 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. 349,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,836,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.