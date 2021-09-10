Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.31. 59,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,065. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

