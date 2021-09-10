Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys New Shares in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000. Arco Platform accounts for 2.0% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.75% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 13.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 19.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 157,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ARCE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.84. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.10 and a beta of 0.84. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $45.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

