THETA (THETA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $509.40 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.39 or 0.00014153 BTC on major exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $6.39 billion and approximately $509.40 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00158209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00043034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00676088 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

