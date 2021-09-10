Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $30,412.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00158209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00043034 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,438,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,481 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

