Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $54,309.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,667.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

