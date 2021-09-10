FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.42

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 5326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $3,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

