GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Down 7.1%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 3,465,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 453,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$28.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

