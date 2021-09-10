J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 110,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,432. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 271.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

