Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Truist

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $225.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.62.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock traded down $7.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.61. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.