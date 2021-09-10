Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Truist

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Truist from $225.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.62.

Shares of ZS traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at $60,134,456.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 667.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

