Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,352. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69. The stock has a market cap of $254.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

