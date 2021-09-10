Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

NYSE FL traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,146. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

