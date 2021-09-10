Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $89,216,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 500,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

