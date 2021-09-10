Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $891,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 287.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

