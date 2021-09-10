Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CommScope worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,049,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,394. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

