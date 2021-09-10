Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 79,400 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 836,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.