KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $32,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after buying an additional 514,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 186,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,017. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33.

