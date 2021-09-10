Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,010 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $192,341,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

