Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Boosted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $406.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $197.70 and a twelve month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.