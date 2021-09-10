Capco Asset Management LLC Invests $12.59 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,588,000. Etsy accounts for approximately 3.7% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,750. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.30 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.