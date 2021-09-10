SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Position Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 294,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 212.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

