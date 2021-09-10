Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

SQNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $86,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

SQNS opened at $4.83 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

