Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after buying an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.