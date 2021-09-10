$0.86 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.82. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.09 on Friday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

