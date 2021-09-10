Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.07.

CXM opened at $18.00 on Friday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

