Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of APLS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

