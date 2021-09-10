Camden National Bank Sells 3,505 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $130.91. 49,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

